Tipp hoping to continue good form against Waterford

Tipperary senior hurlers are hoping to continue their good form against Waterford on Sunday.

Liam Sheedy opted to start 11 of the 15 that started in the All Ireland Final in 2016 last weekend – but it remains to be seen what 15 he’ll choose this time out.

Jason Forde, who featured at full forward for the the Premier against Cork, says there’s a great mix of players in the dressing room this year.

He says the belief of last year’s U21 winners is infectious.

Waterford travel to Semple Stadium on Sunday for a 2pm throw in in Round 2 of the Munster senior hurling championship.

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.