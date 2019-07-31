Tipp hoping to beat Wexford to claim All Ireland U20 final spot

It’s Tipp versus Wexford in an All Ireland semi-final again this weekend.

This time it’s the Under 20s in action with Nowlan Park in Kilkenny the venue on Sunday afternoon.

Tipp won the Munster title last week after a close fought battle with Cork.

Having won the last All Ireland Under 21 final last year Tipp coach Mikey Bevans is hoping they can do the same in the Under 20 category.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 on Sunday in Nowlan Park.

Tipp FM’s coverage comes in association with Denis O’Reilly Premier Meats, at The Mall Thurles.