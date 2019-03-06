Tipp happy with progress despite League performance

The Tipperary senior hurling backroom team is happy with the progress being made by the squad despite the poor results so far.

The Premier are currently propping up the Division 1A table with just one win from their four games so far in the campaign.

They will hope to improve on that when they take on Cork in their refixed game next Sunday afternoon.

However Tipp selector Darragh Egan feels the side is taking shape for the championship.

Throw in at Pairc ui Rinn on Sunday is at 2pm, and there’ll be live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.