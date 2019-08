Tipperary Senior and U20 star Jerome Cahill says the game has changed massively in the last 10 years.

The Premier last did the double of Senior and U21 All Ireland’s in 2010 – when Liam Sheedy was last manager of the senior squad.

They’re now in line to repeat the feat in this years senior and U20 deciders.

However, Jerome Cahill says he doesn’t read too much into the hype.