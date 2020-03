Tipp bowed out of the National Hurling league in Pearse Stadium in Galway yesterday after going down 3-21 to 3-13 to the home side.

Tipp led 3-7 to 0-9 at the break.

However playing with a strong wind in the second half Galway stormed back into the game to run out eight points winners.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy said it wasn’t their day but they would build now for the championship.

Galway will now face Wexford in the quarter-finals.