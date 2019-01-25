Tipp to get League underway

Tipperary senior hurlers are looking forward to getting the league underway.

The Premier face Clare in the opening round of the National Hurling League tomorrow evening.

Then the games will then come thick and fast over the next few months between this competition and the Munster championship.

Tipp forward Jason Forde says the hard slog at this time of year will pay off in the Championship…

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Saturday is at 7pm.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh