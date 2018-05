The countdown is on to Tipperary’s opening Munster Hurling Championship game.

They’ll renew their rivalries with old foes Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

The top 3 teams in the province have the opportunity to progress to the All Ireland series, while the bottom two will see their season cut short.

Tipp’s Ronan Maher says he hopes they can get off to a good start..

Throw in on Sunday afternoon is at 2pm and we’ll have full live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM.