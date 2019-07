Laois manager Eddie Brennan feels Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final against Tipperary is a chance for his side to test themselves against one of the best teams in the country.

The O’Moores are competing in the last-six for the first-time since 1979, following last Sunday’s surprise two-point win over Dublin in Portlaoise.

Brennan feels it’s another step up for the Joe McDonagh Cup winners