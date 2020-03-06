Tipp – Galway clash expected to be a tough encounter

Both Tipperary and Galway are coming into form at the right time according to former Tipperary senior hurler James Woodlock.

A Tipperary win or draw will keep their interest in the National League alive after Sunday with five of the six places in the knock-out stages of League Division 1 already known.

Woodlock says he’s expecting a tough physical battle in Pearse Stadium.

It will be the first League clash between the counties since the 2017 final and Tipp FM will have live coverage from 2pm in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.