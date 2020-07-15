Tipp GAA defend price of live streaming games

GAA fans who have been starved of action in recent months are eagerly awaiting the return to County Club competitions in the coming weeks.

However the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines mean that there are limits on the number of people who can attend games.

In a bid to allow people still see games the Tipperary County Board has decided to live-stream a number of matches starting with the hurling championship games between Thurles Sarsfields and Kilruane and Toomevara versus Borris-Ileigh.

The charge of €10 per game compares with €8 in Limerick and €5 per game in both Roscommon and Wexford.

County board secretary Tim Floyd says providing a quality service comes at a cost.

“For each game at the moment it will cost us up to €2,000 per game.”

“Not just for the hire of the cameras and the company but also the pay-wall that we’re doing. You know there’s a lot of other costs involved.”

“At €10 a head we’ll need 200 people logging on to watch.”

“Maybe as we go along we’ll realise that maybe we can reduce the price but as of now until such time as we know how many people are going to avail of this service we’re averaging out that if 200 people avail of it we’ll just about break even.”