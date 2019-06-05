Tipp focusing on Limerick clash

Following their impressive win over Clare last weekend Tipperary have already turned their attention to their final game in the group stages of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

With progression to the All Ireland championship already secured and a place in the Munster Final looking highly likely manager Liam Sheedy says they will still be very much focused on the clash with the All Ireland Champions.

Speaking after the Clare game the 2010 All Ireland winning manager said it was vital that Tipp keep their focus.