Tipp focused on their own game ahead of Under 20 final against Cork

The management of the Tipperary U20 hurlers are looking for a massive performance from the squad in this weekend’s All Ireland final.

The Premier have put in the work since winning the Munster final against Cork, and beating Wexford in the All Ireland semi final by 22 points.

There were some aspects of play that the management team weren’t happy with in both games – and they’ve worked on those in training.

But Tipp coach Mikey Bevans says Cork will be just as difficult to get past this time round.

Throw-in is at 6 o’clock on Saturday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Féile 2019 in Thurles.