A former County Board Chairman feels many Tipperary hurling fans don’t realise or appreciate the sacrifices being made by the senior panel.

Michael Bourke says while the League campaign didn’t necessarily go as planned for Liam Sheedy’s charges they will be ready when the Championship comes around.

However the Upperchurch Drombane man says Tipp supporters are no different to other in demanding results.

Tipp’s next competitive outing is in the Munster Championship against Cork on May 12th.