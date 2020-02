Tipperary senior hurlers travel to Galway on Sunday for round three of the National League.

The Premier County go to Pearse Stadium looking for their first win of the campaign.

Former Tipp midfielder Shane McGrath says it will be a big test for Liam Sheedy’s men.

Throw-in is at 2pm