Tipperary senior hurlers face Westmeath on Sunday in the National Hurling League.

The Premier County will hope to kickstart their league campaign after defeats to Limerick and Cork in the opening rounds.

Former defender Conor O’Brien expects Tipperary to come out on top at MacDonagh Park.

Tipp FM will have live coverage from MacDonagh Park at 2pm on Sunday in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brookland’s, Nenagh.