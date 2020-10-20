Tipp earn Munster semi-final place following victory over Clare

A strong second half performance was enough for Tipp tow secure a 10 point win over Clare in the Munster Under 20 quarter final.

The Premier County were very much playing second fiddle to the Banner County in the first half and went in trailing 10 points to 6 at the interval.

However a much stronger effort in the second half saw Tipp run out winners on a scoreline of 1-19 to 12 points.

Manager John Devane was a very relived man at the final whistle.

“It looked precarious there I’m sure at half time but out on the field there was a breeze – now that’s not making an excuse for the performance especially in those second 15 minutes. We were just off it and we weren’t working hard enough. They were coming out through us and that was the disappointing thing about the first half.”

“I think we looked at the numbers at half time and we weren’t turning them over, we weren’t stopping them, they were getting their head up and picking out passes, putting our backs under pressure.”

“And Clare have some quality players there and if you give them that space up front you’re going to be under pressure.”

Tipp are now due to face Waterford next Monday afternoon in the Munster semi-final in the Fraher Field.