Tipp earn All Ireland semi-final spot against Wexford

Tipperary are through to the All Ireland senior hurling semi final after beating Laois 2-25 to 1-18 yesterday in Croke Park.

Jason Forde hit 1-12 for the Premier who will now face Wexford in two weeks time.

Seamus Callanan also chipped in with a goal as both sides finished with 14 players with Laois star Aaron Dunphy sent off in the 39th minute.

Tipp’s Michael Breen was also dismissed with a second yellow late on.

Speaking after the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy told Tipp FM Sport that Laois were highly competitive and that his side have plenty to work on over the coming weeks.



Kilkenny will face the All-Ireland Champions Limerick in the other semi-final.

Brian Cody’s side booked their place in the last four for the first time in three years yesterday.

The Cats beat Cork 2-27 to 3-18 in Croke Park with goals from Colin Fennelly and Richie Hogan.

Cork’s Patrick Horgan scored an amazing 3-10 but it wasn’t enough for the Rebels.