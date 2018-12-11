Tipp eager for tilt at All Ireland champions

Panel building and injury prevention are the key things for Tipp hurling manager Liam Sheedy.

That’s the view of former Tipperary goalkeeping coach Brian Horgan as the Premier prepare for their first competitive outing of Sheedy’s second term in charge of the county.

Tipp line out against All Ireland Champions Limerick in the opening game of the Munster Hurling League next Friday.

Brian Horgan says the players will be anxious to get back into action.

Throw in is at 7.30.