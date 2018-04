Tipperary need to focus on this weekends National Hurling League final and not look ahead to the Munster Championship.

That’s the view of former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan who says while there are lessons to be learned from Saturday’s League semi-final win over Limerick the Premier need to look to Kilkenny.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ken said Tipp will be keen to pick up some silverware next weekend.