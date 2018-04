Tipperary bid to become Division One champions in the Allianz Hurling League for the first time since 2008 this afternoon.

Michael Ryan’s side, who lost to Galway in last year’s decider, make the trip to Nowlan Park to face their old rivals Kilkenny.

Brian Cody’s side bounced back from losing their first two games to reach the final and are on a five game winning run.

However, Tipperary’s Brendan Maher says they’re determined to land the title