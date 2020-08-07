Tipp County players enjoying extended time with clubs

Three-time All Ireland winning hurler Noel McGrath says he’s enjoying the opportunity to link up with his club teammates on a more regular basis.

The Loughmore-Castleiney clubman is one of many county stars who are experiencing a different type of hurling campaign this year, with the focus solely on the club championships for the time being.

Loughmore face Thurles Sarsfields at Semple Stadium tonight, with the winners putting one foot into the knockout stages of the Dan Breen Cup.

McGrath has been reflecting on this season, which has seen county training sidelined until the middle of September.

“A lot more people trained at lot more constant. People were working from home so they weren’t away in Dublin, Cork or Galway so they were able to train away at home.”

“I think it’s good for the club scene, it’s good for all the communities around the country to have everybody there training full time and I think we’ll see some great club championships around the country this year.”

“So far for me I’m enjoying it and its great enjoyment going over to Castleiney two or three nights a week for hurling and football training.”

