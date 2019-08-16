Tipp coach says Premier determined to get the best from themselves

The Tipp senior hurling squad are well aware of the anticipation and excitement in the county ahead of the All Ireland Senior hurling final.

The Premier take on Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon in Croke Park.

Thousands of fans turned out for an open training session in Semple Stadium recently – which was a great boost to the players.

Tipp coach Darragh Egan says they’ve been in their own bubble since.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny’s Walter Walsh says there’s plenty of support in Kilkenny too.

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

