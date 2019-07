Tipperary showed grit and determination in winning the Munster Under 20 Hurling title last evening.

Just a point separated the Premier and Cork at full time in Semple Stadium with an injury time goal from Nenagh’s Jake Morris deciding the outcome.

The sides were neck & neck throughout the 60 minutes in a game which ebbed and flowed.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson Tipp coach Mikey Bevans said it was a game which had everything.