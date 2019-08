Tipp U20 coach Mikey Bevans has praised his players, following their All Ireland victory at the weekend.

4 goals in the opening 8 minutes for the Premier left Cork with too much to do – and they failed to bridge the gap.

The management team led by Liam Cahill have been with this squad for a number of years through the age grades.

Mikey Bevans says as a management team they wanted to give it everything because they really wanted the players to finish the season with silverware.