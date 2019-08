Tipp coach Darragh Egan says it’s been a long 8 or 9 months to get to this point in the championship.

He says performances were up and down in the league – with Tipp losing out to Dublin at the quarter final stages.

However, that gave Tipp ample time to prepare for the Munster Championship, where they won all 4 round robin games before losing the Munster final.

Egan says that in hindsight, losing out against Limerick has worked out for Tipperary…