Tipp can’t afford to write Laois off – Maher

Tipperary are gearing up to face surprise opponents Laois in the All Ireland Quarter Final this weekend.

The Premier will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Limerick in the Munster Final.

While Laois are riding the crest of wave having won the Joe McDonagh Cup, and beating Dublin the the preliminary quarter final last weekend.

Tipp star Brendan Maher says they can’t afford to write Laois off after last week’s result…

Throw in on Sunday in Croke Park is at 4pm.

We’ll have live commentary of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh, and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.