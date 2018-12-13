Tipp camp working to overcome injury problems

Injuries are a major problem for the Tipperary senior hurling panel as they head into their first competitive game under Liam Sheedy.

The 39 strong panel has been training for the last three weeks in the build up to the Munster League which gets underway this week and the National League which comes hot on its heels.

Tipp play All Ireland champions Limerick next Friday night at the Gaelic Grounds.

However manager Liam Sheedy says unfortunately his backroom team is being kept busy in the build up to the game.

Friday night’s game throws-in at 7.30 – it will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.