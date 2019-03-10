Tipp breeze past Cork

Tipperary are through to the knock out stages of the National League.

Liam Sheedy’s side were comprehensive 13 point winners over Cork this afternoon.

1-29 to 1-16 the final score in Páir Uí Rinn with Jason Forde contributing 1-13 of the Tipp tally before going off injured.

Seamus Harnedy picked up a straight red card to leave Cork with 14 players while Aidan Walsh rattled the net for the Rebels.

Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says Tipp were on fire today.



The other game in Division 1A finished Wexford 1-19 Kilkenny 1-12

While in Division 1B it finished Waterford 1-18 Galway 2-13

So the quarter-final line up has Tipp taking on Dublin with Limerick awaiting the winners in the semi-final.

The other quarter finals are Galway versus Wexford and Clare against Waterford with the games to be played next weekend.