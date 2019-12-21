Tipp bow out of Munster League

The Tipperary senior hurlers came out second best to a strong Limerick side in the Munster league game last night at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Adrian Breen and Seamus Flanagan proved a handful for Tipp in the first half as the home side went in 1-10 to 0-9 ahead at half time with Breen firing home the goal.

Jason Forde was to the fore in the latter part of the first half and contributed 0-8 in total on the night for the Premier County as they mounted a fight back after the break.

Three minutes after the restart John McGrath rifled home a much needed goal for Tipp to spark a revival however it was Limerick who regained control and ran out 2-22 to 1-17 winners.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Sheedy told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson that the game got away from his side but after a successful 2019 they will push on now for 2020.