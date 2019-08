Tipp captain Seamie Callanan has been reflecting on Tipp’s path to the All Ireland Final.

The Premier started their Munster campaign well, winning all four games in the round robin stage.

They then lost out to Limerick in the Munster final, before beating Laois in the All Ireland quarter final.

A gutsy performance against Wexford at the semi final stage earned Tipp the chance to renew old rivalries with Kilkenny on August 18th.

Seamie Callanan says getting to this stage was the aim.