Tipp battle to extra-time win over Waterford

Devon Ryan scored 2-10 as Tipperary booked their place in the Munster under-20 hurling final.

They needed extra time before eventually overcoming Waterford on a scoreline of 5-18 to 3-16 in Dungarvan.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport after the game manager John Devane said they will now turn their attention to Cork who they will meet in next week’s provincial decider.

“That’s another challenge and as the week goes on we’ll get our heads around that.”

“I think tonight is just about getting the bodies right – they’re very, very sore and they’re very tired in there.”

“They’ll come right – they’ve a lot of work in the lockdown and that stood to them. I think Waterford tired but credit to our lads they stuck at it even though they were tired as well but I think they had the little bit of fitness.”