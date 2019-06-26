Tipp aiming for silverware & All Ireland semi final spot

Tipperary and Limerick meet in the Munster Hurling Final for the first time since 2001 this Sunday.

Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary inflicted a four-point defeat on the reigning All-Ireland and League champions in the round-robin section earlier this month.

Limerick legend Ciaran Carey says a direct route to the All-Ireland semi-finals is as important as the silverware on offer at the Gaelic Grounds

Tipp FM will have live coverage of the game in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre at Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.