Tipp aim to put their own stamp on All Ireland decider

Tipperary will be fully concentrated on their own performance in this weekend’s All Ireland senior hurling final.

That’s according to Tipp captain Seamie Callanan, who’s treating the final just as any other game.

He says that every game they’ve played this year, they’ve viewed as an All Ireland final.

Seamie Callanan says they’re hoping to get the best performance possible out of themselves.

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

