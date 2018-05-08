Tipp Under 21s lose out to Kilkenny

The annual Tom O’Hara Under 21 hurling tournament game between Tipp and Kilkenny took place in Gortnahoe last night.

Both teams are preparing for their upcoming respective provincial campaigns.

In a keenly contested encounter Kilkenny won out 3-20 to 3-15 in what was a good workout for both teams.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Cahill told Tipp FM Sport they are building for the championship.

Kilkenny manager DJ Carey said the standard of play was exceptional.

Tipperary will face Limerick in the Munster semi-final after they beat Clare 3-18 to 0-13 in last nights quarter final.