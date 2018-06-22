Tipp Under 21s dethrone All Ireland championships

Tipperary’s U21 hurlers are into the Munster Final after overcoming the 2017 All Ireland champions Limerick yesterday evening.

Liam Cahill’s side lead from the outset clocking up 4 points to no reply in the first 4 minutes and by half time were leading 13 points to 5.

David Gleeson’s goal for Tipperary in the second half all but sealed the deal and despite Limerick finding the back of the net in added time, the Treaty men couldn’t make up the point difference.

It ended Tipperary 1-22 to Limerick’s 1 -13.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Paul Jenkins after the game manager Liam Cahill felt having several senior inter-county star provided the good mix needed.

Tipp will face Cork in the Munster final on July 4th.