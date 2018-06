Tipperary U21 hurlers take on Wexford in Kilsheelan in a challenge game this evening.

It’s in preparation for their opening Munster Championship game against All-Ireland Champions Limerick in Semple Stadium on June 21st.

They’ve already played Galway and Kilkenny in challenge games this year.

Manager Liam Cahill says they’re trying to nail down a starting 15.

Throw in is at 7.30pm.