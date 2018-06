Tipperary take on Limerick in the Munster Under 21 Hurling Championship later this week.

Liam Cahill’s charges will be hoping to emulate their Minor counterparts and reach a Munster final.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Liam said they’re hopeful of a good performance on Thursday night.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium on Thursday night is at 7.30 – the game will be live here on Tipp FM with commentary from Paul Jenkins and James Woodlock.