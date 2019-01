Thurles CBS will be hoping to be at their best when they line out in the Harty Cup semi-final this weekend.

They had a tough battle to overcome John the Baptist from Hospital in the quarter-finals needing a replay to make it to the last four.

Their next opponents are CBC of Cork who have already beaten Thurles in the group stages of the competition.

Ollie Kelly from the Thurles backroom team says their focus now is on getting the players right both physically and mentally.