Thurles CBS will take on CBC of Cork in the Harty Cup semi-final.

They saw off the challenge of St John the Baptist from Hospital in their quarter-final replay in Dundrum yesterday.

There was 5 points between the sides at the end of the game – in sharp contrast to the drawn game when two periods of extra time failed to separate them.

16 points to 11 was the final score yesterday with Ollie Kelly from the Thurles CBS backroom team relieved to see them through to the last four.