Thurles CBS to do it all again following thrilling Harty Cup QF

It was a big day for Tipperary schools in the Harty Cup Quarter finals today.

Thurles CBS will have to do it all over again, having drawn with John the Baptist, from Hospital in Limerick 4-28 to 3-31 after 2 periods of Extra Time.

Nenagh CBS lost out 2-14 to 2-12 to CBC Cork, while there was also disappointment for Our Lady’s Templemore who lost out 19 points to 7- 15 to Middleton.

The semi final line-up will see Middleton CBS face De La Salle of Waterford, while CBC Cork await the winners of the replay between Thurles CBS and John the Baptist.