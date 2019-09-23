Thrilling weekend of Senior hurling action

Extra time couldn’t separate reigning champions Clonoulty Rossmore and Éire Óg Annacarthy in the West Senior Hurling final yesterday as they played out a thrilling 1-27 apiece draw after extra time at Bansha.

It was a similar hurling marathon in Nenagh as Borrisoleigh edged out Burgess 1-33 to 2-24 after two periods of extra time in the North senior hurling semi final.

In the other semi final Kiladangan overcame Templederry in another high scoring game. 1-28 to 2-22 the final score in that one.

There was also action in the Mid as Upperchurch and Drom qualified for the senior hurling final after a double header in Holycross.

The Church finished strongly in their game to beat Moycarkey Borris 2-23 to 3-16. After the game Upperchurch manager John Ryan told Tipp FM Sport they are exactly where they want to be

In the other semi final Drom & Inch edged out JK Brackens on a scoreline of 0-20 to 1-15.

Drom manager Seamus Kennedy told Tipp FM Sport afterwards that they were relieved to see the game out.

Moving to Intermediate hurling and Golden Kilfeacle were crowned west champions, beating Cappawhite 2-24 to 2-20 at Bansha.