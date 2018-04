Theres’ a double header taking place in the North Senior Hurling Championship in Dolla where Kilruane McDonagh’s come up against Newport at 2pm.

Sports Editor of the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophysays Kilruane McDonagh’s had the killer instinct against Lorrha last weekend, and is expecting the same this week…

While at 3.30 it’s the feature game of the round, with Borrisoleigh facing Kiladangan.

Then in the evening game at 6.45 – Nenagh Eire Og take on Burgess.