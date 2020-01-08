Templemore edge Harty Cup thriller over Thurles

Up and coming star hurler JD Devaney buried a late goal for Our Lady’s Templemore as they beat old rivals Thurles CBS by a point in the Harty cup quarter final earlier today at The Ragg.

There was little between the teams at half time with Templemore holding a one point advantage at the break – 11 points to 10.

Thurles came back strongly in the second half leading the game late on before Borrisoleigh native and club star JD Devaney fired to the roof of the net to raise the rafters.

Thurles tried hard to find an equalizer but Templemore won out 1-17 to 0-19 in the end.

After the game Templemore manager Noelie Fogarty told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson it was a fantastic game.