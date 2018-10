The teams have been named for this weekend’s Legends Game in aid of the Amanda Stapleton Benefit Fund.

This weekend’s game aims to raise funds for Amanda Stapleton, who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The star studded Tipp side will be managed by Liam Sheedy, with the Kilkenny outfit under DJ Carey’s mentorship.

With full details of both starting teams, here’s Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson…