All systems go for County Senior Hurling Championship

The quest for the Dan Breen Cup begins again this weekend, with many title challengers facing off in round one.

Tipp FM will be bringing you live coverage of four games, including Thurles Sarsfields against Kilruane MacDonaghs tomorrow at 3, followed by Kiladangan against JK Brackens at 7.30.

Then on Sunday, we’ll have Toomevara against Borrisoleigh from 1 and Nenagh Éire Óg against Holycross / Ballycahill at 7.

We’ll also have reporters at the rest of those Dan Breen clashes, and Stephen Gleeson of Tipp FM Sport is excited by one of those games in particular

“Drom and Roscrea in Templemore is going to be a great one – Drom not that far away from a county last year. Ran Borrisoleigh close in the quarter-final, won the Mid.”

“Roscrea coming back strong there – Alan Tynan is meant to be back in action for them. He’s a very good young prospect and Roscrea always hit the ground running early on in the Championship so that should be a good tie.”

Tipp FM’s super hurling weekend is brought to you by Nenagh, Thurles and Templemore Credit Unions.