Supporters urged to rally round Tipp ahead of Munster League decider

Tipperary senior hurlers are aiming for their first piece of silverware in 2019 this weekend.

They face Clare in the Gaelic Grounds in the Munster Hurling League final.

It’s the last chance for players to impress ahead of the National Hurling League, which gets underway at the end of the month.

Former Tipp keeper Brendan Cummins says everyone should get behind Liam Sheedy’s squad.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, with extra time to be played if necessary.

It’ll also be broadcast live here on Tipp FM – in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh and Jim Strang and Sons, Main Peugeot Dealers, Kilsheelan.