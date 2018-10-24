Strong North Tipp element to Sheedy’s backroom team

There’s a distinctly north element to Liam Sheedy’s backroom team, which was ratified at last night’s county board meeting.

However, it’s understood another couple of names are to be added in the coming weeks.

Sheedy, who’s from Portroe, has chosen Tommevara’s Tommy Dunne and Darragh Egan from Kiladangan to take charge of the senior hurlers in 2019.

Sports Editor with the Nenagh Guardian Shane Brophy says despite both being from the north, they’ll have good knowledge of players from across the county…