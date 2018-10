New Tipp senior hurling manager Liam Sheedy will relish the prospect of working with some of the Premier County’s young stars.

That’s the view of two time All Ireland winner Paddy Stapleton who feels Sheedy will bring out the best in them.

The Portroe man stepped down after leading Tipp to All Ireland glory in 2010.

While there are still a few of that panel involved with the Premier, Paddy Stapleton says a lot of the new names will have piqued Sheedy’s interest.