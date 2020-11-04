Stapleton says Tipp shouldn’t be written off after Limerick defeat

Tipperary will be a much better side when they line out in the All Ireland qualifiers the week after next according to Paddy Stapleton.

The Borrisoleigh man – who won two All Ireland’s with the Premier – says while last weekend’s defeat to Limerick in the Munster semi-final was disappointing the team will pick themselves up.

Stapleton also says Tipp will benefit from Sunday’s game.

“Limerick having that extra game the week before, you see their touch – and I wouldn’t say their touch is necessarily better in general than the Tipperary team – but they were way more assured under the slippery conditions. The ball was popping out of our hands like it was a bar of soap.”

“I think that game always stands to you and I think we will improve from it.”

“I think the Tipp public need to really hold their powder. I’m not saying we’re going to win an All Ireland now – I do think Galway and Limerick do look really good and strong – but I think Tipp can certainly regroup. We have a huge history of doing that.”