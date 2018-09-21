Sheedy’s possible return as Tipp hurling manager greeted with optimism

Liam Sheedy’s possible return as Tipperary Senior Hurling manager is being seen as a positive step.

The 2010 All Ireland winning manager is member of the Irish Sports Council, and was on the shortlist to be appointed Director General of the GAA this year.

He’s also currently the chairman of Sport Ireland’s high performance unit.

The Portroe man also acted as an adviser to the Antrim and Offaly inter-county hurling set-ups in recent seasons.

All-Ireland U-21-winning manager Liam Cahill and former All-Ireland-winning minor boss Willie Maher were thought to be the favourites for the post, however Sheedy now looks the most likely candidate to take over.

Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke says following his success in 2010 Sheedy wouldn’t come back unless he was confident he’d win an All Ireland…